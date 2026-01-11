Murphy: Trump ‘Has Committed 10 Times More Impeachable Offenses in His Second Term

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump had “committed 10 times more impeachable offenses in his second term.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You have waged a number of criticisms against this administration. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked back in December, so last year, whether Democrats should put impeachment talk back on the table for the president if they, in fact, take back the House in 2026? She suggested the president had not yet crossed a line that would trigger impeachment. Do you agree with her?”

Murphy said, “Well, as you know, I would be a juror in an impeachment trial, so I don’t generally give advice to the House on whether or not they should impeach. But listen, I have common sense. And so I know that this president has committed 10 times more impeachable offenses in his second term, as he did in his first term. He is stealing from the American people, the amount of corruption that he is involved in. Taking a luxury private jet from Qatar, trading national security secrets to a foreign nation in exchange for a $2 billion investment in his cryptocurrency that is wildly corrupt. The House will make their own determination, but I don’t think it’s any secret that the president’s level of corruption and illegality is nuclear grade in his second term compared to his first.”

