Noem: Walz, Frey Have ‘Inflamed the Public,’ Encouraged Violence

On Sunday, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accused Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) of inflaming the public amid heightened tensions over the Trump administration’s deportation policy.

Host Jake Tapper said, “On the matter of partnering, state and local officials in Minnesota are asking to be allowed to participate in the investigation into the shooting, alongside the FBI, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement, that they’ve been denied access to evidence in the case. It is normal, in investigations like these, to be done with federal officials working in tandem with state and local officials, according to the governor of Minnesota, the mayor of Minneapolis and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions. DHS is not doing that. Why?”

Noem said, “Well, we’re following the same protocols that we’ve always followed in these situations. Nothing’s changed. We do our investigations, and the federal government continues to do that with the Department of Justice.”

Tapper said, “You don’t work with locals?”

Noem said, “But we do work with locals when they work with us. But on the investigation piece of it, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have a process and a protocol that we’ve always followed, and we’re doing the same thing in this situation.”

Tapper said, “But what do you mean? You work with them when they work with you?”

Noem said, “Like as far as operations on the ground, we would love that. These sanctuary cities, such as Minneapolis, are extremely dangerous for American citizens. And, Jake, since we’ve been there, we’ve arrested dozens and dozens of murderers and rapists.”

Tapper said, “I understand that you’re saying that it’s the Department of Justice, not DHS, but officials are saying the Department of Justice is not working with them. Should they be working with the locals?”

Noem said, “You know, I would say that these locals, if you look at what Governor Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor Frey has said, they’ve extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city. They’ve inflamed the public. They’ve encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we’ve seen in Minneapolis those last several days. And I would encourage them to grow up, get some maturity, act like people who are responsible, who want people to be safe and the right thing be done. When you use the kind of language that you use against law enforcement officers, they lose their credibility.”

