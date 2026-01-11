Pritzker: ‘Kristi Noem Needs to Resign or Be Impeached’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem needed “to resign or be impeached.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I want to start with your reaction to what happened in Minneapolis and also what you heard from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Pritzker said, “Well, what happened in Minneapolis is a tragedy, and it’s one that we’ve seen twice, at least in Chicago and in the Chicago area. We had two. We had a murder that took place by an ICE agent, who claimed that he was seriously injured by somebody. And that’s why he shot and killed them. Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. And that was in September, by the way. And then there was another shooting in October. Five times a woman was shot. ICE claimed that she had a semiautomatic weapon. She did not, but each time the DHS, Kristi Noem and her assistant secretary, Patricia McLaughlin, have put out statements within minutes, usually maybe within the hour, putting facts forward at the beginning, we didn’t know what the facts workers or cameras on the situations, but then witnesses came forward and we found out what really happened in both those situations.”

He added, “And that is why we know that ICE was at fault and why no charges have been brought. Against, for example, the woman who was shot five times, who they claimed was a domestic terrorist back then. Now we’re seeing it in Minneapolis. We’re seeing the shooting in Portland and elsewhere. They are ICE and CBP, are breaking their own protocols. You read them earlier, their own protocols and, not only roughing people up, but literally shooting at people and killing them, when in some cases, the U.S. citizens and they’re doing nothing wrong. So, this is why I have said that the president is not following the law. Why Kristi Noem needs to resign or be impeached, and why Trisha McLaughlin should not have the job that she has. She’s a pathological liar. She’s their spokesperson.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN