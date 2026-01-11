Sen. Smith: Trump Administration ‘Attempting to Cover Up’ Fatal Shooting Facts

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) said the Trump administration was “attempting to cover up what happened” in the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

Smith said, “I think what we are seeing here is the federal government, Kristi Noem, Vice President Vance, Donald Trump attempting to cover up what happened here in the Twin Cities, and I don’t think that people here and around the country are believing it. I mean, I can tell you what is going on right now in my community in the days after Renee Good was shot and killed, there is just chaos, with ICE agents, grabbing American citizens, detaining them, arresting them.”

Co-anchor Martha Raddatz said, “You are saying the administration is trying to cover up this shooting. That’s a pretty serious charge. What do you mean exactly,”

Smith said, “What do you mean, exactly? What I mean by that is that you can see everything that they are doing is trying to shape the narrative, to say what happened without any investigation. And, you know, hours after Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agents, Kristi Noem was already telling us exactly what had happened. They were calling her a domestic terrorist before they even knew what her name was. And I what I see, especially because they are blocking state investigators from participating in any way in this investigation, that they have a strategy of putting out what they what their version of events are. And that is very dangerous. And I don’t think people are going to buy it, particularly after you see these videos.”

