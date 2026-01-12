Ilhan Omar: ICE Officer Committed a ‘Clear Murder’ — ‘An Execution’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) described the incident involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shooting a protester in Minneapolis as a “clear murder.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “You spoke out, obviously, against the administration’s version of events and the Good shooting. And the White House came out after you did that. And they’ve told The Hill. I just wanted to quote for you, this is just a response to what you said yesterday, that ‘Videos have debunked Ilhan Omar as lies. The Ice officer was clearly struck by Good’s car. Omar should acknowledge the truth rather than lie about law enforcement and incite more violence against them.’ What is your response to them? And I guess as part of this, if it turns out that the car Good’s car did bump the the agent, right. If that happened, does that change anything about how you see things and, and the fact that this still shouldn’t have happened?”

Omar said, “I mean, it is, the most BS statement again, that the administration, can put out. You see this officer clearly go in front of, the car as she reverses. You see his hands, on the car, you see, his feet is very far away from the wheels of the car. So there was no possibility, that he might have been afraid, of getting, hit by the car. And so it is a clear PR, it’s a defense, of a clear murder, that we see on TV, by the administration. And it is shameful, and it should not be acceptable is unconscionable. And I stand by everything that I’ve said.”

Burnett said, “Are you comfortable, though, with the word murder?”

Omar said, “I am very comfortable with the word murder. There is no conscience way in which you watch the video that the administration itself has produced. And you do not see this person, this officer, Jonathan Ross, clearly murdering this woman. Not only does he shoot her in the face, but you see two more shots being fired on the side of the driver’s window. There is no way to explain this outside of it being a clearly thought out murder, an execution of this woman.”

