Dem Rep. Frost: ICE’s ‘Gun Violence’ Is Coming to All Our Neighborhoods

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will bring their “gun violence” to all our communities unless they are stopped.

Frost said, “Honestly, it goes back to when I first saw that video of her being shot and killed, is that it was actually a very familiar video to me because as someone who’s worked on ending gun violence since I was 15 years old, this was gun violence, gun violence done by the state.”

He added, “As someone who was organizing during Black Lives Matter on the streets of Orlando, who saw that video of George Floyd being lynched in broad daylight, it reminded me of that. And so when I think about Renee Nicole Good. And I see that video, it’s so eerily familiar to a country that has done nothing to stop our kids from being shot, to stop black people from being shot. And now we’re at this point where even a white woman driving in a residential area was just killed by an ICE agent, someone who had such a calm tone, who told him she’s not mad at him. He shot her, and we heard the profanity he used as her car rolled away uncontrollably and hit a pole. And honestly, Jen, that’s the part of the video that gets me the most, is that car just going away? There’s this silence. It’s just the entire street, everyone watching, shocked at what had just happened. And everyone across the country has to know that if we don’t do anything, that is coming to all of our neighborhoods, to all of our communities.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN