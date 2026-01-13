Graham: DNC Chairman Ken Martin ‘Is a Worthless Piece of Crap’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin comparing President Donald Trump to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The South Carolina Republican called Martin a “worthless piece of crap,” and likened Trump to Reagan for how he was dealing with the Iranian regime.

“Number one, Ken Martin is a worthless piece of crap,” Graham said. “Can you imagine this guy fighting for freedom? To compare President Trump and the Trump regime to the ayatollah means you got the worst case of Trump derangement syndrome in the world. Go to hell. President Trump is standing with people demanding their freedom. Why are these people in the streets this long? They believe Trump has their back. President Trump said, ‘If they come after you, they got to go through me.’ If you thought Afghanistan was a debacle, it was. The only thing worse would be to entice people out into the streets against a brutal dictator and pull the plug on him.”

“To anybody at the White House who thinks that ayatollah would honor a deal to give up his nuclear ambition, you’re a fool. Donald Trump is not a fool,” he continued. “These people are out in the street because they believe in Trump. He’s the first president since 1979 to pick the people over the ayatollah. And the leader of the Democratic Party — you’re sick, pal. Where are the Democrats? You cheer on Hamas who wants to kill the Jews. Now you got people in Iran like the crown prince who want to be our friend. But because it may happen on Trump’s watch, you’re belittling the movement. These people are dying by the thousands. We’re an Americans. You know, if this regime falls, we’re safer. We’re more prosperous. We’ll take down the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

“Trump is Reagan,” Graham added. “He’s not Obama. He’s not Ken Martin. You know, when Reagan went to the Berlin Wall, he didn’t say, ‘Do you mind lowering the wall?’ He said, ‘Tear it down.’ When Trump had to choose between the ayatollah and the people, he chose the people. The only way to make Iran great again, according to Trump, is for the protesters to prevail. He put a warning to the ayatollah: If you keep slaughtering these people, I’ve got their back. Now it’s time to make that promise real. No boots on the ground. But this needs to end. And you know what we should do? We should attack the infrastructure that allows the killing to happen. The people in charge of the killing should go. The infrastructure should go. I’m not advocating invading the country, but I am advocating not doing an Afghanistan here.”

