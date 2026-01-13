Warner: We’re Talking About Iran’s Regime Falling, ‘Our Own’ Democracy ‘Up for Grabs’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that “we’re talking about the demise of the Iranian regime. What are we going to be able to say about our own nation’s democracy, our role in the world, our respect, the fact of the independence of the Fed, all of this up for grabs at this point.” And wondered when there will be pushback.

After criticizing the idea of acquiring Greenland by force, Warner said, “We have American military intervention in six nations. We have ICE bringing terror to streets across the country. In my state, 75% of the people who’ve been picked up by the quotas have not committed any crimes. We have a full-frontal assault on the independence of the Federal Reserve launched last night. At what point is enough enough? Are we watching — we’re talking about the demise of the Iranian regime. What are we going to be able to say about our own nation’s democracy, our role in the world, our respect, the fact of the independence of the Fed, all of this up for grabs at this point.”

He then asked, “When will there be pushback?” And said that he hopes more Republicans speak out and push back as some have on certain issues.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett