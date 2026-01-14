Dem Rep. Vindman: ‘Irony’ with Iranians Protesting, ‘What We See with ICE’ in U.S.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) said that the United States should “support the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom and independence.” And the Iranian people are “protesting, largely peacefully, on the streets, and they’re being attacked and murdered. And I think there’s an irony, obviously, in what we see with ICE on America’s streets.”

Vindman said, “Well, first of all, I think we all recognize that the Iranian regime is an authoritarian regime that is suppressing its people. And I recognize that in my own family experience, we fled from a Communist authoritarian regime, and we need to support the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom and independence. They’re protesting, largely peacefully, on the streets, and they’re being attacked and murdered. And I think there’s an irony, obviously, in what we see with ICE on America’s streets.”

He continued, “But just to stay focused on Iran, I think it means putting enormous pressure on the regime so they recognize that suppressing their own population through violence is not going to work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett