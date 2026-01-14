Grenell: If Iranian Regime Survives Current Situation, They’ll ‘Survive Anything’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell stated that if the Iranian regime survives the current situation, “I think they can survive anything.” And he hasn’t seen anything like what we’re currently seeing in his lifetime.

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “You’re not a regime change guy. I know this of you, but can you — no matter how it happens, is the world a better place if that regime falls and those people are liberated from it?”

Grenell answered, “I love the America first, let’s not do regime change type of policies. If there is one country that deserves regime change that you could convince me on pretty fast, it’s Iran.”

Schmitt then asked, “Do you think that regime is still in power in a week, in a month?”

Grenell answered, “Well, I’ll say this, that if they survive this, I think they can survive anything. This is the moment, and everybody feels it. I think we — in my lifetime, I haven’t seen anything like this.”

