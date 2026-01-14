Schumer: ‘Totally Untrained’ ICE Agents End Up Killing People

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were “totally untrained” so they end up killing people.

Schumer said, “One of the strong suits that Donald Trump once had was immigration. Now, the majority of Americans don’t like how he’s treating immigration, because these ICE agents who are trained to deal with crossing the border, are now infiltrating our cities and creating chaos. You know, the three issues we we fight Trump on are costs, above all, still, number one, chaos, what we’ve seen in the cities and corruption, the idea that these big special interests can get their way. The oil industry gave Trump $1 billion in return for him cutting off clean energy but that’s raising everybody’s electric prices.”

He added, “We have talked to police officers across the country and the police department in Minneapolis itself. And they know that these ICE agents are so totally untrained in police doctrine. They don’t know what to do, how to do it and it ends up even killing people and causing such mayhem. Yes, you are 100 percent right, we need our police officers across the country to tell ICE, you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. You need real police training.”

