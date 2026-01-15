Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump ‘Setting Up’ Excuse to Cancel Elections

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump was “setting up” a situation to cancel the midterms by sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into cities to inflame tensions, then invoke the Insurrection Act for the purpose of canceling the elections.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think the president is going to invoke the Insurrection Act?”

Goldman said, “I mean, if you’re asking me to put myself in Donald Trump’s brain, there’s no possible way I can do that. But this is something that I saw long ago, and it is part of a clear pattern that he was setting up. You send in violent ICE agents to inflame tension, to incite violence themselves. Then you say, oh, there’s so much unrest. He will say, there’s so much unrest and chaos, we need the Insurrection Act so that he can usurp more power and send the military in. Then what he’s going to say is, oh, well, we have an insurrection all over our country of the military. We can’t possibly have free and fair elections. And it just so happens he mentioned both the Insurrection Act and no election, that we can’t have an election both today. It’s not a coincidence. This is how his brain works. And he’s generally says the quiet part out loud, and it is absolutely no coincidence that he says both of those things on the same day.”

