Ernst: Moreno/Collins Compromise Healthcare Bill ‘Has Legs,’ Stops Gov’t Checks Going to Directly to Insurers

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) discussed healthcare plans.

Ernst said, “I do think that is the one that has the legs, and finding a compromise where we can continue with a small amount of subsidy moving forward, perhaps phasing that out as we make corrections in the system. We know that the health insurers, that has to be addressed. We should not be sending checks from the federal government directly to health insurers.”

