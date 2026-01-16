Cotton: ‘Discriminate Application of Military Force Is Vital to Achieve National Interest in Venezuela and in Iran’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued there were instances where “discriminate application” of the U.S. military was necessary to achieve American national interests.

The Arkansas Republican made those remarks regarding Venezuela and Iran.

“I don’t think people fully understand the Trump doctrine and I think there are some — probably even within Republican circles some isolationists, of which I am not one of them,” host Sean Hannity said. “I like the Trump doctrine. No forever wars, no boots on the ground, surgical strikes that are effective. I think the reason that Maduro’s vice president is doing everything Donald Trump wants is for one reason. She is deathly afraid of Donald Trump. I think the mullahs in Iran are deathly afraid of Donald Trump.”

He continued, “Scott Bessent says they’re seeing a lot of money being sent out of Iran, an indication that they are preparing to leave. Is that your interpretation?”

Cotton replied, “Yeah, Sean, it is. I agree. There are some chicken littles out there who think that — who predicted Donald Trump was going to start World War III seven times in his first year back in office and end his presidency four times. None of that happened because the president has reminded the world that sometimes the discriminate application of military force is vital to achieve national interest in Venezuela and in Iran.

