Dem. Rep. Crow: Trump ‘Is in Chapter One of the Autocrat’s Playbook’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump was “in chapter one of the autocrat’s playbook.”

Crow said, “This president is in chapter one of the autocrats’ playbook. There’s no doubt in my mind. And, you know, I know this because I see what’s happening in my community. I see the victimization of immigrants and refugees, how they’re other-izing people who are not white. They are targeting communities of color, everywhere throughout the country. And they’re now sending the Department of Justice after Mark Kelly and me and my colleagues, because as combat veterans, we stood up and reminded our service members of their obligation to follow the Constitution and their oath, which the president doesn’t like. So he’s now sending his political hacks and cronies from DOJ after me and others for speaking out. Well, listen, he’s picked the wrong fight with the wrong people. We’re going to stand up for the Constitution, and we’re going to push back, and we will not allow us to slide towards autocracy.

He added, “We’re going to treat this as the intimidation and bullying campaign that it is. It is meritless. It is baseless. What it is is an attempt to silence the leaders of the opposition, which, again, is chapter one of the autocrat’s playbook. But we are not going to allow him to do that because it’s actually not about us. What he’s trying to do is make examples of me, of Mark Kelly, of Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, of Jimmy Kimmel, so that other Americans say, wow, if members of Congress can’t withstand this, why should I stick my neck out? Why should I go vote?”

