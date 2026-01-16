Rahm Emanuel: ICE Has Become a ‘Lawless Mob’ Under President Trump

Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had become a “lawless mob” under President Donald Trump.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about how, first of all, how you respond to what we’re seeing and then more broadly, how you think the Democrats should, because we’re starting to hear, some of the chance for abolishing ICE, as we heard several years ago, which I think Democrats ultimately think was not the greatest messaging for the party?”

Emanuel said, “ICE has become a lawless mob, rather than a law enforcement under President Trump. And you look at this situation, Ms. Good, the other day, her last words were to the ICE agent was, I’m not mad at you,’ and then a shot in the face. So my point is, end ICE as you know it, and you see it today walking around with masks that cover their face, no names, no top down management, the idea that you had an agent out on the street after 33 stitches six months ago, no police chief of any city size would ever let an officer back on the street. There’s no management. There’s no body cameras. There’s no training, clearly in violation of all the training that officer who shot Ms. Good. And so standing in front of cars, shooting at a moving car, it’s a lawless mob, rather than a law enforcement.”

