Schweizer: Mass Migration Is a Weapon for Other Countries

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer talked about immigration in a segment set to air on FNC’s “Life, Liberty, and Levin” this weekend.

Schweizer said that immigration conversations have mostly looked at the impacts on the economy, crime, and culture, and those are important.

He added that “foreign adversaries and neighbors like Mexico or countries like China or like the Muslim Brotherhood are using mass migration as a political weapon against us. So, when somebody comes from Somalia…Mexico…China, they are bringing with them…political networks. And these political networks are hostile to the United States.”

