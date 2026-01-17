Clyburn on Trump Increasing Support Among Black Males: ‘People Are Easily Brainwashed’

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to President Donald Trump increasing support among black male voters by saying that “people are easily brainwashed.”

Host Margaret Hoover said, [relevant exchange begins around 34:15] “Donald Trump had increased his share of black male voters by double, by 50%.”

Clyburn responded, “Simply because people are easily brainwashed.”

Hoover then asked, “You think that black male voters doubled their support for Trump because they were brainwashed?”

Clyburn answered, “They believe that’s foolishness. When I first started in politics, I used to say that there’s no substitute for substance. I used to say that a lot.”

Hoover then asked, “Do you still believe that?”

Clyburn answered, “No. Because style trumps substance, and that is an intended pun.”

