Dem Rep. Ivey: Since ICE Is Half of Minneapolis Shootings, There’s a Problem

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) argued that there is an issue with ICE shooting people, since half of the shootings in Minneapolis have been by ICE agents, and “when ICE is doing half of the shootings in your city, that’s a big problem.”

While discussing their field hearing on ICE, Ivey said, “The other pattern that was troubling to me that I tried to raise is the shootings. And it’s not just happening in Minneapolis. I think there have been 16 or so since Fall. And the mayor testified that, I think, there have been four in his city. Two of those were done — were shootings by ICE.”

He added, “So, when ICE is doing half of the shootings in your city, that’s a big problem.”

