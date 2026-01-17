Dem Rep. Ivey: We’re Looking to Cut Off Funds to ‘Get Homeland Security’s Attention’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) discussed ICE and stated that Democrats in Congress “are looking [at] cutting off the funding to try and get Homeland Security’s attention.” He also stated that he thinks there need to be more investigations akin to pattern and practice investigations, including the resumption of pattern and practice investigations that were in existence before the Trump administration ended them.

Ivey stated, “Well, there [are] a couple of things we need to do: Congress is — Democrats in Congress at least, are looking [at] cutting off the funding to try and get Homeland Security’s attention.”

He continued, “Another piece is court, because these are violations. I think Bivens is the case that they’re violating, and they can be sued for that. And I think there have to be pattern and practice types of investigations, too. Now, those were going on across the country in different cities that were having trouble. Trump shut all of those down. But we’ve got to renew those when we get a Democrat back in the White House or a reasonable Republican in the White House, they need to renew those.”

