Exclusive — Dr. Gorka: Trump’s Taken Out 516 Jihadis, Rescued 86 Hostages, Saving 25K Per Boatstrike

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, talked about actions against America’s enemies by the Trump administration.

Gorka said, “As of this morning, 516 jihadis smited by the president. 86 US hostages repatriated with nary a ransom paid to anyone. … When the president says each drug boatstrike is saving a minimum of 25,000 lives, that is an empirical statement of fact.”

