Clyburn: ‘I’m Absolutely Worried’ We Won’t Have Elections

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed he was worried there would not be free and fair elections in November.

Host Ana Navarro said, “Let’s talk about the midterm elections. It’s. They’re less than ten months away. Republicans are working overtime to gerrymander the districts, to change the districts. Midway through the game. I haven’t heard some, And the Supreme Court is about to rule on a voting rights case. And I have heard some Democrats express concern about the integrity of free and fair elections. Are you worried that they are at risk? And what can the American people do to remain vigilant and ensure that there will be free and fair elections?”

Clyburn said, “I’m absolutely worried about that, as you know. You know, at least, I used to teach history and I used to tell my students all the time. Anything that’s happened before can happen again. When that phone call was made by me, 11,700, 40 votes. When we saw those people rapping on those windows up in Michigan, trying to set up, separate sets of electors. Same thing, in Pennsylvania. They were trying to set up a process that will allow this country, to return to what it was in 1876 when the election got thrown into the House of Representatives, and they were able to overturn what Abraham Lincoln and the Congress had done, successfully, to get rid of slavery. That is what they’re attempting to do today. I get sick and tired of hearing people say it’s never been like this before. Yes, it has.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN