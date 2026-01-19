Gallego: Trump ‘Is Insane’ — ‘He Is a Madman’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump is an “insane” madman.

Gallego said, “This is a man, again, that only cares about himself. First, he doesn’t like commitment to other countries that are based on alliances, based on trust, because this man has no trust in anybody else, and he would rather just break whatever he can to get what he wants. And if we pay in the process, we as Americans, he doesn’t care, right? This is the danger. Now he’s a problem. Let’s be clear. The reason he’s there is because we have cowardly Republicans in the Senate, in the House that are not standing up to this man.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “Well, it seems like European leaders’ strategy so far has been to basically try to de-escalate, reason with the president, find some kind of an off-ramp. Do you think there is an off-ramp?”

Gallego said, “No, and I’ve been very clear. He is a madman. He is insane. He’s only thinking about himself.”

Cooper said, “You really think he’s insane?”

Gallego said, “Yes! I’m sorry, where are we at this moment where we don’t understand what’s happening in this country? The man is threatening war against a NATO ally and we’re all thinking this is rational. Let’s accept what’s happening here. He is not rational right now. He is destroying our world reputation, potentially our economic opportunity, economic mighty power around the world because he is being petty. None of this is rational. Everyone needs to stop pretending this is rational.”

