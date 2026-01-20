Moulton: Greenland Push Makes Me Wonder if Trump Is ‘Getting Senile’

On Tuesday’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on CNN, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland makes him wonder whether the president is “getting senile.”

Cooper said, “When you look at the friction between the U.S. European allies right now over Greenland on the eve of Trump’s meeting with many of these leaders in Davos, where do you think this is headed?”

Moulton said, “Well, you kind of have to assume the worst. And I think that’s what we’ve learned about Donald Trump is when he says he’ll do something bad, he usually does something worse. So. So we actually have to take this completely absurd threat seriously. And that’s why our European allies are taking it seriously as well.”

He added, “We could do everything we want to do on Greenland with not having to pay for their health care. So I have no idea why the president would want to do this. It does not make strategic sense. It does not make sense in terms of our own people putting America first as the president always claims that he’s doing. And so you have to increasingly wonder you know, is President Trump, he’s always been crazy, but is he really getting senile here? Because what this reminds me of is you know we all have an older relative that at some point just goes off the rails, starts believing in the most absurd conspiracy theory, starts becoming very radical. And I mean, even for Trump, that’s what we’re seeing happening right now. And I kind of wonder if that’s what we’re seeing in this president.”

