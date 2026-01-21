Dem Rep. Goldman: I’ll Risk Shutdown Over ‘Terrorizing Lawlessness’ of ICE

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that he can’t support the short-term funding bill even though doing so could lead to a government shutdown because he “can’t support the continuation of this absolute terrorizing lawlessness.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “I understand the House Appropriations Committee is releasing the new short-form — short-term funding bill, and there are some small reforms and budget cuts to ICE, also Border Patrol, but, frankly, not that much. And many of your Democratic colleagues say that this does not go far enough, and, now, as a result, they won’t support it. That, obviously, could cause a government shutdown in ten days. What is your position? Will you support it?”

Goldman answered, “No, I can’t support the continuation of this absolute terrorizing lawlessness. The notion of secret and masked agents asking people on the street for their proof of their citizenship papers, that is literally what the SS did in Nazi Germany. That is authoritarian. And the notion that our own law enforcement, civil law enforcement, not even criminal, would be doing things like that, or things like barging into homes without warrants. That is just illegal. If you are searching — trying to arrest someone for a crime, much less arrest someone for a civil immigration enforcement action. So no.”

