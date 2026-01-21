Exclusive: Minnesotan Michelle Tafoya Vows to Fight ‘Leftist Elitists’ as She Announces Senate Run

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Michele Tafoya talked about her Senate run.

Tafoya said, “[N]ow we have a Senate seat that is open. And I’m ready. And you know what? The career politicians can keep moving their chess pieces around and trying to put people in different offices, but they are not fixing everything.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo