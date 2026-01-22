Swalwell: ‘ICE as It Exists Today Needs to Be Completely Dismantled’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “as it exists today” needed to be completely dismantled.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “The vice president was in Minneapolis today. He acknowledged that ICE has likely made some mistakes, that mistakes have happened. Do you have an understanding of what they may be acknowledging there or saying I mean, why come out and say that today? After what we’ve heard from them in the past, where they insisted that the ICE officer that shot Renee Good should have absolute immunity?”

Swalwell said, “Yeah, well, it’s what you just said earlier about, what happened on January 6th. We are watching this with our own eyes. We’re watching what ICE doing with their own eyes. We saw that woman be shot with her own eyes. And what I’ve said is governors. I will use the powers of the office. If you’re going to wear a mask as an ICE agent in your state, I will take away your driver’s license. If you work for ICE you will be unemployable in the state. If you’re going to work for fascist. Forget about working in this state so we are not weak. We have to go on offense. Otherwise, the most vulnerable in our communities are on defense. And I urge every governor to start protecting their people in their state that way.”

He added, “No one asked for this, and ICE as it exists today needs to be completely dismantled.”

