Swalwell: Trump’s Department of Justice Is a ‘Clown Show’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice was a “clown show.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “The president has said that Jack Smith committed perjury today and should be prosecuted for it. Your reaction?”

Swalwell said, “Try it and go ahead and prosecute him. It’ll probably work out the same way it did with James Comey and Letitia James and all the indictments that have been thrown out by this clown show Department of Justice that he has running right now. What people saw today from Jack Smith is what they saw with their own eyes, which is Donald Trump was responsible for what happened on January 6, beyond a shadow of a doubt. And we have to take that as a cautionary tale that he’s even more empowered today. And we’re going to need some Republicans to join us. If we’re going to stop this.”

Discussing lawmakers’ phone records being subpoenaed, Swalwell added, “The president is not above the law. And again, the system here works. They it looks like they didn’t have anything to do with what the president was cooking up for January 6 and so it didn’t go anywhere. They’re just, as I said, showing themselves to be completely, you know, sycophantic toward the president and unwilling to understand the greater issue here, which is he ordered essentially an attack against the Capitol.”

