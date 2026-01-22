Trump on Greenland: ‘We’re Getting Everything We Wanted’

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump said regarding his talks at Davos about Greenland, the United States had gotten “everything we wanted.”

According to Trump, Greenland was an important part of the so-called Golden Dome anti-missile proposal.

“[W] e’re getting everything we wanted, total security, total access to everything. Have as many bases, have all the equipment that we want. And very importantly, you know, we’re building the Golden Dome, we call it. It was called the Iron Dome. Somehow, the Golden Dome sounded a little bit better. But we have a technology that’s second down, and you saw what we did with Israel, then that’s our genius that did that. And it’s amazing. It’s just, you know, it’s foolproof, and we’re going to be building it, and it works much better when we have access to Greenland. Just covers more territory, covers it more accurately. Missiles will be more accurate by having, it’s very important strategically as a piece, and we will have all everything we want. We’re getting everything we want at no cost.

FBN’s Maria Bartiromo replied, “So the Golden Dome will be on Greenland?”

“A piece of it, yes,” Trump responded. “And it’s a very important part, because it’s, everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland. So we knock it down. It’s pretty infallible. It’s amazing. You know, Ronald Reagan had the idea a long time ago, but we didn’t have any technology at that point. The concept was great, but there was no technology. Now we have unbelievable technology. I mean, virtually 100%.”

