Axelrod: Trump Admin. Has ‘Done a Good Job’ on Border Security

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Political Analyst David Axelrod said that the Trump administration “should claim credit for stopping the flow of immigrants illegally across the border. They’ve done a good job on that,” but he and the public in general are not as in favor of ICE operations inside the country and he thinks the Trump administration is starting to think that as well.

Axelrod said, “The administration should claim credit for stopping the flow of immigrants illegally across the border. They’ve done a good job on that, and that’s been — and voters recognize that. But when you ask about this element, they are more and more disquieted by what they’re seeing. And I think they understand that — they’re beginning to understand that, as well.”

He added, “And just as a matter of — the President doesn’t take or ask for, nor do I offer, my political advice. But if you were offering political advice, you’d say, this is not good for you. You may think you’re stirring your base by doing these things. But, ultimately, you need more than your base here. And what you’re doing is not playing well in broad swaths of the country.”

Axelrod also criticized ICE operations in Chicago.

