Crockett: ICE Is ‘Consistently Violating People’s Constitutional Rights’

Thursday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was “consistently violating people’s constitutional rights.”

Discussing the confessional hearing with Jack Smith, Crockett said, “The idea that they had the audacity to make these arguments in a time in which ICE, of all organizations, has decided that they are going to spy on people, that is crazy. Like you’re mad that somebody sees that you made a phone call, yet you have nothing to say about, especially on a day where we went through our funding bill and you increased the funding to ICE.”

She continued, “ICE is now the fifth largest funded military in the world. That is crazy. And they are consistently violating people’s constitutional rights. That’s not a violation of your constitutional rights whatsoever.”

Coates said, “Identify the part about the spying. What is the reference you’re making to ICE being allowed to spy? You’re talking about a memo to go in people’s homes or something more?”

Crockett said, “No. Right now, what they are doing is getting technology to actually get at people’s cell phones and that information. And so to me, I don’t know how far they’re going to go with that, but that’s what they’re doing now.”

