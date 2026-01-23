James Carville: Trump Is ‘Trying to Create a Race War’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said Republicans are going forward with a potential midterm convention meant President Donald Trump was “trying to create a race war.”

Carville said, “Well, let’s talk about Trump at Davos and his midnight nocturnal tweets. He’s a flea-bitten dog baying at the moon. OK, I apologize, kennel clubs and dog lovers. I don’t mean to drag the reputation of a flea-bitten dog through the mud, but it’s the best metaphor I can come up with where he’s just howling and howling and howling. You can’t reason with him.”

He continued, “The big news, you look at your story in Minneapolis, the Republicans are going to claim they’re going to have a midterm mini convention with Trump attending. They’re going to go to Minneapolis, and he’s going to try to provoke a race war. Listen to me, this summer Republicans will go to Minneapolis, he’s going to try to provoke a race war, is going to try to call out the 75th Ranger Regiment.”

He added, “As soon as I saw that, and I saw the story today, he’s going to go to Minneapolis to try to provoke these people all over, and it’s going to be summertime, and the weather’s going to be good, and he is trying to create a race war. I don’t think he will succeed because I don’t think people will take the bait. But they’d better be warned. I’m very serious, put these two events together, I think they will.”

