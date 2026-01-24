CNN’s Hunt: Democrats ‘Were Very Unhappy’ with Scale of Obama Deportations

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN host Kasie Hunt discussed ICE deportation policy and stated that “Democrats were very unhappy with how many people” got deported under the Obama administration.

After host Bill Maher asked if we could just go back to the Obama deportation policy and if Obama had a tough policy, Hunt answered, “Democrats were very unhappy with how many people he deported. Democrats were unhappy with the rate of deportation under President Obama. It’s absolutely true.”

Maher agreed with Hunt’s assessment of the Democratic Party’s negative reaction to the Obama administration, but said that Obama managed to avoid the “ugliness” we’re currently seeing.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett