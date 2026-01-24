Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Alabama Senate Candidate Rep. Barry Moore Lays Out Priorities: Secure Borders, Secure Elections, Nuke Filibuster

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) talked about his Senate candidacy.

Moore said, “If we really want to achieve this America First agenda, we need to nuke the filibuster so Schumer and those guys can’t shut it down. And let’s move his agenda across the finish line, put the downward pressure, do away with the wasteful spending, like I said, secure our elections, secure our borders, and make sure that America once again is a true city on a hill as Reagan described it and that this golden age of America can move forward.”

