Maher: Mamdani Is ‘a Straight-Up Communist’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher declared New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “a straight-up Communist.”

Maher focused on members of the left and the right only getting half of what goes on in the news.

He addressed Republicans by saying that Renee Good didn’t need to be shot and wasn’t trying to run the officer over.

Maher then said that people on the right are ignorant of self-dealing by the Trump family through things they own and cryptocurrency and said people on the right aren’t willing to call out their own side like Maher does with the left.

Maher added that comments from New York City Director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants Cea Weaver didn’t get through the algorithms of people on the left.

He then stated, “Democrats seem to be having this debate whether or not Mayor Mamdani is a socialist or a democratic socialist. Let me settle it: He’s a straight-up Communist. How do I know this? Well, I’m reading between the lines when one of his major advisers says, ‘elect more Communists’, which is fine, it’s fine, it’s a belief system. He’s allowed to believe it, and people are allowed to vote for it, but if liberals deny it like he’s just going through a goth phase, they’re going to lose more elections.”

