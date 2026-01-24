Maher: Middle East Is Safest It’s Been in 20 Years Due to Trump, Israel, But Trump Failed to Help Iran Protesters Like He Said

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that due to Israel and President Donald Trump backing them, the Middle East is the safest that it’s ever been in the last two decades.

Maher said, “I think maybe more people have died because he said he was going to help. This looks like a Bay of Pigs to me. This looks like America’s going to come and help you, where is it? Remember the Kurds in ’91 when they thought they were going to get help from America? Vietnam could make the same claim. A lot of people have felt let down by us. I thought Trump was different. Where are you on this? Because all these bodies that I see, these body bags in Iran, I think a lot of those people went in the streets because they thought, oh, he said he’s got our back this time. Where’s the help?”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that he isn’t sure why Trump has said what he has about the Iran protests, but “[I]f you look at it from a larger perspective, because of Israel — this is one person’s opinion, because of Israel and President Trump’s backing of Israel, the Middle East is safer than it has been in 20 years.”

Maher responded, “Absolutely. I agree. I gave him credit for that.”

