Pritzker: ‘Abolish Trump’s ICE and Replace It’

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said that not only should ICE leave Minneapolis, “we ought to abolish Trump’s ICE and replace it with something else.” He also said that the Trump administration says things before there’s an investigation, and there should be an investigation of the shooting in Minnesota that took place earlier on Saturday.

Pritzker said, “It is time, frankly, to bring down the temperature, but also to push ICE out of Minneapolis. They ought to step back, and ICE needs to be revamped. And, honestly, we ought to abolish Trump’s ICE and replace it with something else.”

Later, Pritzker said that Minnesota officials are doing the right thing by calling for an investigation, and DHS “constantly puts out lies before there’s any investigation.” And investigations “most often” end up making the federal government look bad.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett