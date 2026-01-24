Schweizer: We Haven’t Talked About Weaponization Aspect of Immigration

Wednesday, on CBS, Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about how the invisible coup is invisible.

Schweizer stated, “It’s invisible in the sense that the political networks and the strategy behind this is not apparent to people. We’ve had a national conversation, I think an important one, on immigration, what the level should be as it relates to economics, as it relates to violent crime. What we’ve not had is a conversation about the weaponization of immigration and what these foreign entities are doing. That’s the part that is invisible.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo