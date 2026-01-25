Blackburn: ‘Doesn’t Matter if It Is Jack Smith or Greenland or ICE — They Have Their Hair and Their Pants on Fire’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to President Donald Trump’s detractors’ efforts to “upend” his agenda.

She called it a “terminal case” of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Well, look, we are watching this conspiracy for the last 10 years continue in terms of President Trump’s detractors trying to stop him,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Do you believe that the agenda will be upended because of some of these things? For example, some of your colleagues in the Senate said that they are not going to move any nominations forward because of a probe of Jay Powell. What are your expectations on the president’s agenda being upended by his detractors?”

Blackburn replied, “They have got Trump derangement syndrome. They have got a terminal case of it. And it doesn’t matter if it is Jack Smith or Greenland or ICE. They have their hair and their pants on fire. And they just cannot stand that Donald Trump made promises. He is keeping those promises. He is making the country safe. He is getting to the bottom of how the federal government was weaponized against the American people, against him, against 400 conservatives, and getting this — getting to the bottom of this. And it’s like a Tennessean told me this week.”

“They want us to investigate,” she added. “They want people prosecuted. They are tired of the left using the government to go after conservatives, and nobody ever paying for the dirty deeds that they have done.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor