Exclusive: Department of War Details Efforts to Discipline Sen. Mark Kelly for ‘Traitorous’ Behavior

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kingsley Wilson, the press secretary for the Department of War, talked about Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Wilson said, “Being a U.S. senator does not protect you from the UCMJ and from acts that are frankly disgusting and traitorous. So, it is important that the department is undertaking this review.”

