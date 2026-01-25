Oklahoma Gov. Stitt: Trump ‘Getting Bad Advice,’ We Can’t Deport Every Single Non-U.S. Citizen

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) said President Donald Trump is getting “bad advice” on his immigration policies.

Host Dana Bash said, “Are you comfortable with what the Trump administration is doing in Minnesota?

Stitt said, “Well, first off, this is a real tragedy. And I think the death of Americans, what we’re seeing on TV, it’s causing deep concerns over federal tactics and accountability.”

He added, “But now Americans are asking themselves, what is the endgame? What is the solution? And, you know, we believe in federalism and state rights, and nobody likes feds coming into their state. And so what’s the goal right now? Is it to deport every single non-U.S. citizen? I don’t think that’s what Americans want. We have to stop politicizing this. We need real solutions on immigration reform. And I believe that I’ve got a great solution that we should give the states the authority to do workforce permits.”

Bash said, “Are you saying that they should pull out of Minnesota?”

Stitt said, “Well, I think that the president has to answer that question. He is a dealmaker, and he’s getting bad advice right now. The president needs to let the American people know. What is the solution? How do we bring this to a conclusion? And I think only the president can answer that question because it’s complicated. We have to enforce federal laws. But we need to know what is the endgame. And I don’t think it’s to deport every single non-U.S. citizen.”

