Schiff: ‘I’m Not Giving ICE or Border Patrol Another Dime’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he will not vote to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Border Patrol “another dime.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “What, if any, role can Congress play? Obviously, the government could partially shut down again on Friday if Democrats vote against this DHS funding measure. My question for you, Senator, are you prepared to vote against DHS funding if it means partially shutting down the government again, coming on the heels of an incredibly long shutdown?”

Schiff said, “Well, I’m not giving ICE or Border Patrol another dime, given how this agency, these agencies are operating. Democrats are not going to fund that. The government will shut down if Republicans insist that that be joined with other government funding, it will be a Republican decision. They understand we’re not going to go along with this, and we hope some of the Republicans in the Senate will see those scenes in the streets and vote against that continuation of violence, also. But if they don’t, it will be their decision whether to couple that funding for these ICE and Border Patrol agents with all these other government agencies. They will make the decision. They’re in the majority if they want to shut down the government so they can perpetuate this violence. But I’m not going to be a part of it. And I think anyone who votes to give them more money to do this will share in the responsibility and see more Americans die in our cities as a result.”

