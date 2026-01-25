Schiff: Trump Flooding the Streets with Agents ‘Shooting Americans in Cold Blood’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump was flooding the streets with “poorly trained agents who are shooting Americans in cold blood.”

Schiff said, “It’s up to the state and local governments how they decide to prioritize their law enforcement. If they make a decision, we’re going to prioritize going after violent criminals. It is not up to the federal government to say, no, you won’t. You’re going to help us with massive Ice raids in urban centers, going after people who are simply undocumented and have no other criminal record. The federal government may make that poor policy decision, may violate the president’s promises to go after violent criminals, but they do not have the right to coerce states and local governments into essentially becoming an arm of federal immigration enforcement. So he’s flat wrong about that. And what’s more, for him to blame the cities and blame the states for flooding the streets of America with thousands of poorly trained agents who are shooting Americans in cold blood in the street and through windshields is despicable.”

He added, “What the American people have seen is horrifying.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN