Khanna: We Should Defund ICE, Government Is Violating 2nd Amendment

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that there should be “no additional funding for ICE. And we need to be repealing the $75 billion that they’ve gotten for the next four years.” He also argued that funding issues are “no longer just about immigration. They’re violating the First, the Second, and the Fourth Amendments simultaneously.”

Khanna said, “We can’t provide another dime for a government that is killing American citizens.”

Khanna added that he hopes that Rep. Tom Suozzi’s (D-NY) reversal on DHS funding is “a signal to the entire Democratic Party in the House and the Senate to hold firm, no additional funding for ICE. And we need to be repealing the $75 billion that they’ve gotten for the next four years.”

He further stated, “I’m taking Sen. Schumer (D-NY) at his word that we’re not going to provide the votes. We need to stand up for constitutional democracy. It’s no longer just about immigration. They’re violating the First, the Second, and the Fourth Amendments simultaneously. This is about federal government overreach and trampling on our freedoms.”

