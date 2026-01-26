KY Sen. Candidate Nate Morris Calls for Full Moratorium on Immigration Until Every Illegal Alien Has Been Deported

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nate Morris talked about his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Morris said, “The real differentiation is, I’ve called for a full moratorium on any new immigration coming into our country until we deport every single one of these illegals.”

