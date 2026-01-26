Swalwell: Trump’s ICE ‘Needs to Be Completely Crushed and Reshaped’

Monday on CNN’s “New Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is implementing the Trump administration’s deportation policies needs to be “crushed and reshaped.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “There are clear policies here, the border numbers that Trump has achieved. That’s something, obviously, that Americans are in favor of, even if they aren’t in favor of the tactics that we’re seeing in the city. How do you thread that needle and make sure you’re not turning people off, and you’re actually listening to what Americans want borders?”

Swalwell said, “Americans want border security. Brianna, you’re absolutely right. And I support that. And having resources at the border and more asylum judges to process the outstanding cases, absolutely, we should keep doing that. But this is about what’s happening inside our country. And this ICE, as it exists, is unworkable. And so my advice to ICE, frankly, is quit, walk away, do it now before you shoot in the face another mom of three. This ICE is unworkable, and it needs to be completely crushed and reshaped with a mission that goes after the most violent, unmasked and identification out.”

He added, “To my Republican colleagues, the next right thing is to no longer give these guys a penny to roam our streets in a mass way, shooting innocent people in the face, taking loved ones away from their families. We can’t continue to do that. That’s why this hearing is so important. And that’s why I welcome anyone who wants to change the position they were in and build a coalition that brings accountability.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN