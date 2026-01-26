Whoopi Goldberg to Noem, Bovino: ‘You All Have Blood on Your Hands’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have “blood” on their “hands.”

Goldberg said, “Tensions are boiling over in Minneapolis over disturbing videos that show different angles of ICU nurse Alex Pretti being shot and killed by Border Patrol officials.”

She concluded, “The account that federal officials are giving on what happened is vastly different than what a lot of other folks actually saw.”

She added, “So are people on both sides of the aisle are saying the account from Noam and Bovino does not seem to match what they watched on their own, with their own two eyes. So the question is, how long can they continue this? They murdered a man. He is standing, he has his phone, and he has a bottle of water. He has his phone and a bottle of water, and they shot him ten times. What the?”

Goldberg concluded, “Frankly, you know, I don’t know what you’re investigating if you’re not investigating the straight-up murder, the straight-up murder. This is the second one, the second murder of an American citizen…You haven’t gotten rid of the Bill of Rights yet, so people don’t know that we’re not supposed to go out and do this. So I don’t understand what you’re investigating. You see it? You’re not blind. And if you don’t see it, it’s willful. Because you’re not looking, you can’t sit by this. Kristi Noem, you can’t justify this. Mr. Bovino, you can’t justify this. You can’t justify either one. And we all see it, and we see you for what you are. You all have blood on your hands.”

