Dem Rep. Kelly: ‘Difficult’ to Vote for More ICE Money, Even if It Includes Body Cameras, Better Training

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) stated that she “will not vote for a bill that has any more money for ICE.” And even if the bill had more training and body cameras, “it still would be difficult” to vote for the bill, and “I don’t think they should have any more money.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Do you believe that the government’s going to shut down on Friday, as appears, at this point, Congresswoman? What kind of changes in the DHS legislation, the funding bill would need to be made for you to vote yes?”

Kelly answered, “I will not vote to give any money — more money to ICE. I voted against the bill when it was in the House. I will not vote for a bill that has any more money for ICE.”

Mathieu then asked, “How about if it included body cameras and extra training?”

Kelly answered, “I would have to see it to believe it. And it still would be difficult. I don’t think they should have any more money. They received a lot of money already, and I don’t think they need any more.”

