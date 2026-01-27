Fetterman: ‘About Two-Thirds’ of Those Deported by ICE Are Criminals

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that “about two-thirds of those ICE is deporting are” criminals, but a lot of the tactics the agency is using need to be changed.

Fetterman said, “I don’t agree with many of those tactics” used by ICE and stated that ICE should “stand down” in Minneapolis.

Later, he stated that the administration should “re-focus on securing our border — and that’s been successful — and deporting all of the criminals, I think we can all agree with that. And I have also been mentioning, too, the latest statistics that I have seen, about two-thirds of those ICE is deporting are criminal[s]. And, again, I think we should talk more about that, too. I think that’s a good thing.”

