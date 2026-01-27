Former Acting DHS Sec’y Chad Wolf: The Left Pushing False Perception ICE Like Mall Cops

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, talked about ICE.

Wolf said, “I think, for some reason, there’s a perception out there, I think mainly pushed by the left-wing media, certain politicians, leaders, and others, that somehow ICE is not a law enforcement agency, that it’s almost like a mall cop of some kind, that it’s some type of inferior, and that they don’t have legitimate law enforcement authorities. And they do.”

